Golfers take advantage of first weekend courses are open

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of golfers took advantage of the beautiful weather this weekend, after marinas, campgrounds and golf courses were allowed to open on Friday.

Business is booming at Sportsman’s Golf Course in Susquehanna Township.

Employees are happy to be back on the job and golfers are happy to hit the links again.

“Our group’s been here for 35, 40 years,” said golfer Bill Galbraith. “It’s just everybody that we could bring, 24 guys, we brought them all.”

The regulars at the course were back for the first time in quite a while.

“Of course this weekend since we just opened, we’ve been very busy from 8 o’clock in the morning until right now. There are no open tee times,” said John Pastore, director of golf at Sportsman’s Golf Course.

Pastore says things are just a little different right now.

“No rakes, no touching the flags, sticks, it worked out well,” Galbraith said.

There’s only one person allowed per golf cart to keep people socially distant.

There’s also more space between tee times, now 12 minutes apart instead of eight.

“We sanitize everything constantly, restrooms, any doors, door handles,” Pastore said.

The golf carts are sanitized using a fogging machine on every surface.

“No matter what trouble they have to go through to get out on the golf course, no one’s ever complained about anything,” Pastore said. “Everybody’s been very receptive and I guess by this time, everybody knows there’s been difficulties.”

Everyone has to wear a mask while in the pro shop.

The same goes for the 19th Hole Bar and Grill, where golfers can still get food and drinks from a window in the back.

New rules are fine by these golfers, just as long as they get to enjoy a round.

“It’s the greatest thing in the world because we were driving ourselves crazy in the house,” said employee Shugie Proctor, as he enjoyed a round himself.

Like most courses in the area, one big change is if you do want to hit the links, you have to book a tee time online or over the phone at 717-545-0023.