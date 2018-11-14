GOP Caucus picks new House Majority Leader

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Republicans held on to their majority in the state house, and now the GOP Caucus has picked it's Majority Leader.

Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler was voted to replace outgoing Majority Leader Dave Reed.

Leader-Elect Cutler says he wants to focus on regulatory reform, and career and technical jobs training.

He also says he has a history of being able to work across the aisle.

"I think if you look back at my legislative history, you'll find a long set of examples in terms of working with Democrats, and finding bills that by and large pass unanimously. And I think if we focus on where we agree, we can find those solutions that the tax payers expect," said Rep. Cutler.

Rep. Mike Turzai was re-elected, and the full house is expected to re-elect him as Speaker of the House. York Rep. Stan Saylor will return as Appropriations Chairman.

On the Democratic side, Lancaster's Mike Sturla was voted Policy Committee Chairman.