Got Your 6: New initiative created to help Midstate veterans and their mental health

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Seventeen veterans die by suicide every day, and veterans are five times more likely to have depression.

A new initiative in the Midstate hopes to bring those alarming numbers down while raising awareness and funding.

“It’s absolutely amazing, it truly touches your heart,” Jacob Maloney said.

Maloney says for many veterans like himself, transitioning back to civilian life can be a huge challenge, and finding a job with understanding employers can be tough.

“Getting into a company with advancement opportunities a company that is going to take care of them, in the long run, is very critical,” Maloney said.

This is why the Got Your 6 initiative was created. The new program is designed to support veterans and their needs, including mental health and employment resources.

“Veterans have lower rates of retention in jobs and this can also help employers retain really fantastic employees,” Dr. Jennifer Kraschnewski with Penn State Health said.

Funding is key and workers with Charter Homes & Neighborhoods created a limited edition Got Your 6 at Home design in Mechanicsburg’s Arcona neighborhood. Proceeds will benefit the Got Your 6 campaign.

“We have several veteran employees spending some time with them we came to understand that there’s a tremendous need to support our veterans and their mental help,” Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes & Neighborhoods, said.

“It’s going to help them by teaching them how to make themselves more marketable to employers and vice versa, how to make employers better employers for veterans,” Maloney said.

To keep the funding flowing, Charter Homes & Neighborhoods plans to build two more homes across the State.

“I know from personal experience listening to a lot of veterans that I know that this is something that needs our county’s full attention,” Bowman said.

Workers with Charter Homes say they anticipate the home in the Arcona neighborhood to be finished by the spring of next year.