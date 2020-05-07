Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to protect renters and homeowners from evictions through July 10

HARRISBURG,, Pa (WHTM) – On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the signing of an executive order that protects renters and homeowners from foreclosures and evictions until July 10.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the executive order builds on a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order which closed court eviction proceedings until May 11.

“At a time when people need to stay home to protect their heath, they should not have to worry about losing their homes,” said Governor Wolf. “Ensuring that people can remain in their homes will help them to better protect their loved ones. It gives families the comfort of knowing they will have a place to live while all of us work together to fight COVID-19 and prepare to move Pennsylvania forward.”

“I commend the Governor for his decision to delay eviction and foreclosure proceedings. We know it’s critical for public health, and for our economic recovery, that people stay in their homes during this emergency,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “This order gives people struggling with lost income something they can count on — a roof over their heads.”

Governor Wolf says renters and homeowners are still required to continue making monthly payments. He advised those who are struggling to make payments to contact their landlord or mortgage company to work our a relief program.

Last week the Wolf Administration provided some recommendations to help people experiencing homelessness.

The Commonwealth’s Sheltering Taskforce was activated by the Department of Human Services and is currently working with state and local partners to provide access to resources for the homeless.

More helpful information is available from the following: