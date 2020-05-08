Wolf: 13 counties will move to ‘yellow phase’ of reopening May 15

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf has set May 15 as the date to move 13 Pennsylvania counties into the yellow phase of reopening.

The counties moving to the yellow phase include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

On Thursday, Governor Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed two new orders – The first order was for yellow phase reopening. The second-order to extend the red phase counties’ stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Thursday evening, to June 4.

According to the governor’s office, the red phase stay-at-home order extension does not mean that other counties won’t move to the yellow phase in advance of June 4.

“The reopening plan prioritizes the health and welfare of Pennsylvanians by using a combination of factors to gauge how much movement a location can tolerate before the 2019 novel coronavirus becomes a threat,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’d like to emphasize that this plan is not a one-way route. We are closely monitoring the 24 counties in the yellow phase and will re-impose restrictions if danger arises.”

Gov. Wolf who has been condemned by some Pennsylvanians for issuing the stay at home order advised business owners that the yellow phase means caution and that everyone needs to continue practicing social distancing.

“Every contact between two people is a new link in the chain of potential transmission,” Wolf said. “And if the new case count begins to climb in one area, restrictions will need to be imposed to prevent local medical facilities from becoming overwhelmed. So, Pennsylvanians should continue to make good choices.”