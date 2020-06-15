Gov. Wolf announces $260 million in funding to help people with intellectual disabilities and autism

HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) – People suffering from intellectual disabilities and autism along with the networks that provide services to help them will receive $260 million in CARES Act Funding to continue helping those in need during the pandemic.

The announcement came during Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 press conference Monday afternoon.

“This funding will help the more than 40,000 Pennsylvanians who receive assistance through one of the Department of Human Services’ programs or facilities,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “It will help to improve the quality of life for these vulnerable Pennsylvanians and those who have dedicated their lives to caring for them, and it will bring relief to families and loved ones knowing we are committed to providing the highest level of care possible, even during a pandemic.”

Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller also joined Wolf to give details of where the funding will go.

“These dollars are intended to supplement the budgets of an industry built on the values of service, caregiving, and inclusion – an industry hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sec. Miller said. “To all of our intellectual disability and autism service providers and direct support professionals – thank you for your tireless and selfless work over the past three months, and for your dedication to helping Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism achieve the everyday life they deserve.”

According to the press release from the governor’s office, $260 million will be allocated as follows: