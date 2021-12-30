Gov. Wolf announces $70M for conservation projects across Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Forty-nines acres of Eagle View Park along West Canal Road are being further developed in Dover Township after receiving a $250,000 grant through the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources.
What once was a golf course and driving range, will now be a baseball field, pedestrian walkway, parking area, stormwater management measures, ADA access, landscaping, and other related site improvements.
Dover Township’s project is one of 317 across Pennsylvania that have received funding for revitalization, conservation, and the creation of new recreational opportunities. Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $70 million as part of the Community Conversation Partnerships Program (DCNR).
“Many of the projects being funded – improvements to local parks, trails, and river access – bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being,” Gov. Wolf said.
Midstate counties receiving funding include:
Adams
- American Battlefield Trust, $535,000
- Gettysburg Borough, $252,500
- Hamiltonban Township, $74,900
Cumberland
- Camp HIll Borough, $250,000
- Cumberland County, $35,000
- Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council, Inc., $265,000
- Doublin Gap Inc., $196,200
- East Pennsboro Township, $248,000
Dauphin
- Capital Area Greenbelt Association, Inc., $54,600
- East Hanover Township, $283,200
- East Hanover Township, $30,000
- Manada Conservancy, $113,900
- Penbrook Borough, $70,000
- Swatara Township, $800,000
Franklin
- Central Pennsylvania Conservancy, $45,000
- Chambersburg Borough, $56,400
- Southampton Township, $250,000
- The Nature Conservancy, Fannett Township, $180,800
- The Nature Conservancy, Metal Township, $458,500
Lancaster
- Denver Borough, $70,000
- East Hempfield Township, $152,300
- James Steinman Conestoga House Foundation, $440,000
- Lancaster City, $201,500
- Lancaster County Conservancy, $675,000
- Marietta Borough, $195,000
- Mountville Borough, $65,000
- Salisbury Township, $150,700
Lebanon
- Natural Lands Trust, Inc., $687,400
- Heidelberg Township, $70,000
- Jonestown Borough, $70,000
- Lebanon County, $400,000
- North Lebanon Township, $250,000
York
- Dover Township, $250,000
- Penn Township, $285,000
- The Conservation Fund, $1,500,000
- West Manheim Township, $240,400
- Windsor Township, $141,100
- York City, $25,000
- Lancaster County Conservancy, $630,000
- Susquehanna Heritage Corporation, $225,000
For a complete list of the grants by county, visit the DCNR website by clicking here.