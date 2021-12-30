Gov. Wolf announces $70M for conservation projects across Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Forty-nines acres of Eagle View Park along West Canal Road are being further developed in Dover Township after receiving a $250,000 grant through the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources.

What once was a golf course and driving range, will now be a baseball field, pedestrian walkway, parking area, stormwater management measures, ADA access, landscaping, and other related site improvements.

Dover Township’s project is one of 317 across Pennsylvania that have received funding for revitalization, conservation, and the creation of new recreational opportunities. Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $70 million as part of the Community Conversation Partnerships Program (DCNR).

“Many of the projects being funded – improvements to local parks, trails, and river access – bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being,” Gov. Wolf said.

Midstate counties receiving funding include:

Adams

American Battlefield Trust, $535,000

Gettysburg Borough, $252,500

Hamiltonban Township, $74,900

Cumberland

Camp HIll Borough, $250,000

Cumberland County, $35,000

Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council, Inc., $265,000

Doublin Gap Inc., $196,200

East Pennsboro Township, $248,000

Dauphin

Capital Area Greenbelt Association, Inc., $54,600

East Hanover Township, $283,200

East Hanover Township, $30,000

Manada Conservancy, $113,900

Penbrook Borough, $70,000

Swatara Township, $800,000

Franklin

Central Pennsylvania Conservancy, $45,000

Chambersburg Borough, $56,400

Southampton Township, $250,000

The Nature Conservancy, Fannett Township, $180,800

The Nature Conservancy, Metal Township, $458,500

Lancaster

Denver Borough, $70,000

East Hempfield Township, $152,300

James Steinman Conestoga House Foundation, $440,000

Lancaster City, $201,500

Lancaster County Conservancy, $675,000

Marietta Borough, $195,000

Mountville Borough, $65,000

Salisbury Township, $150,700

Lebanon

Natural Lands Trust, Inc., $687,400

Heidelberg Township, $70,000

Jonestown Borough, $70,000

Lebanon County, $400,000

North Lebanon Township, $250,000

York

Dover Township, $250,000

Penn Township, $285,000

The Conservation Fund, $1,500,000

West Manheim Township, $240,400

Windsor Township, $141,100

York City, $25,000

Lancaster County Conservancy, $630,000

Susquehanna Heritage Corporation, $225,000

For a complete list of the grants by county, visit the DCNR website by clicking here.