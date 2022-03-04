HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding has been awarded through the Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission (PMCEC) to make safety improvements for military installations in both Cumberland and Philadelphia counties.

“Transportation safety is critical in all walks of life, but particularly when it involves members of our armed forces,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding will help Pennsylvania members of the Army and Navy travel more efficiently and safely

The Cumberland County Industrial Development Authority was awarded $73,102 to have PennDOT conduct a multi-modal transportation study at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle.

The study will aim to improve a narrow two-lane road connecting US-11 and Claremont Road that accesses the Carlisle Barracks. The goal is to make travel safer from Keystone Arms Apartments, where many Carlisle Barracks employees reside, to the base.

Pennsylvania has 13 military installations supported through PMCEC. The U.S. Army War College in Carlisle provides graduate-level instruction to senior military officers to prepare them for senior leadership assignments and responsibilities.