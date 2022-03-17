HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, March 17 that he will be giving awards that total $2.8 million in tax-exempt, low-interest financing for five Lancaster and Chester County farms. The awards will be made through the Next Generation Farmer Loan Program.

The program gives beginning farmers access to affordable capital to purchase farmland and agricultural equipment.

“Pennsylvania’s economy is strong and growing,” Governor Wolf said. “Seven years of sound fiscal management and prudent investments in building our agriculture infrastructure and capacity help our farmers continue feeding our economy and our families. We’ve seen farm profits and production rise over the past year and are committed to feeding that momentum by raising a new generation of farmers and supporting the growth of the Pennsylvania farms we’re so proud of.”

The five beginning farmer operations awarded loans include:

Leon K. and Linda S. King, of Honeybrook Township, Chester County — $575,000 to finance the purchase of a 106.5-acre dairy farm from Leon’s parents. The Kings are currently managing the farm.

Andrew T. and Jaylene K. Brinton of Fulton Township, Lancaster County — $558,000 to help finance purchase of two farms totaling 306 acres from Andrew’s parents. The couple has operated a poultry layer house and hog barn on one of the properties for more than 10 years and grow corn, hay, and beans.

Joseph E. and Rachel S. Lapp of Little Britain Township, Lancaster County — $555,000 to fund the purchase a 67.7 farm owned by Jacob’s parents. The Lapps have been renting and farming the properties for 10 years. They raise beef cattle, corn and alfalfa.

Christ G. and Sarah K. Fisher of Paradise Township, Lancaster County — $558,000 to purchase a dairy farm they have operated for nine years from Christ’s parents. The family also raises hogs, and grows corn, hay and alfalfa for feed.

Gideon B. and Mary S. Esh of Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County — $558,000 to purchase a 65-acre dairy farm that they have been renting for the past seven years. The Eshes also raise corn and alfalfa for feed.

“Profitability is at the core of any business plan,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “A farm is a business without walls — one that needs access to capital and to seed and feeds their growth, just like any other business. Next Generation Farmer loans are just one tool in a comprehensive package of economic resources from the state and our federal and local partners to help grow profits and feed our family farms’ future success.”

Pennsylvania agriculture feeds $132.5 billion into the economy annually and supports 593,000 jobs statewide.