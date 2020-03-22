Gov. Wolf calls on all non-life sustaining businesses to close or enforcement will be executed

HARRISBURG Pa, (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced Sunday evening that starting Monday at 8 a.m. the state will begin enforcing the order made on Thursday to for all non-life sustaining businesses to close their physical locations.

“I understand the challenges facing these businesses and the challenges facing all Pennsylvanians. I’ve worked to be responsive and flexible so that businesses can apply for a waiver to keep their physical locations open if they perform life-sustaining work,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

The governor mentioned that bars and restaurants have closed their dining facilities per the order made on Monday and was enforced on Wednesday. He added that tens of thousands of businesses have already complied with the order to close their Physical locations.

“I want to thank all of them for their contributions to our safety.”

The governor declared his support for Philadelphia’s stay-at-home order emphasizing he will continue to work with counties and local governments to determine the best paths forward.

“We all need to change the way we live our lives. We’ll have to do that for a period of time so that we can emerge safe and healthy. We need time for our hospitals to prepare for the surge and we need time to develop a vaccine,” he added.

His message to non-life sustaining businesses who refuse to close their physical locations is: “Enforcement will begin tomorrow at 8 a.m.”