Gov. Wolf, Health Sec. Levine visit WellSpan York Hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by state Health Secretary Rachel Levine on Tuesday to visit WellSpan York Hospital and thank the staff, in addition, to maintaining why wearing masks is paramount in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“The best way to prevent our loved ones and ourselves from suffering from Covid-19 is to take preventive measures to stop the spread,” Wolf said. “That’s why Dr. Levine and I made the decision to require Pennsylvanians to wear a mask in public and it’s why more and more national companies are requiring you to wear a mask when you enter their businesses. They want their employees to stay safe, and they want you to stay safe.”

Last week, the governor and health secretary moved to levy additional targeted statewide mitigation orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework. Those orders followed after Allegheny and other counties began to see spikes in cases.

The governor and health secretary were joined by WellSpan president and CEO Roxanna Gapstur; York City Bureau of Health medical director and WellSpan physician, Dr. Matthew Howie; associate professor of biology, Kinsley School of Engineering, Science, and Technology, York College of Pennsylvania, Meda Higa, Ph.D.,; and WellSpan cardiac ICU nurse, Christina Hansen.

“Through Covid-19 case investigations, we know much of this is attributed to spread at locations where wearing a mask is difficult and social distancing may not occur – like bars, restaurants and nightclubs,” Levine said. “When conducting case investigations, public health professionals gather that list of close contacts, work to contact trace and inform those individuals of their potential exposure. As you can see contact tracing has, and always will be, a critical part and key strategy to the governor’s process of reopening Pennsylvania and an important tool to further mitigate the spread of Covid-19.”

“As an evolving epidemic in Pennsylvania, Covid-19 continues to demand ongoing monitoring, assessment and adjustment in our response as a commonwealth,” Howie said. “While frustrating, refinements of our approach to Covid-19, including masking, limitations in gatherings are critical to our success in limiting the spread of the novel Coronavirus in our community. Similarly, redoubling our public health efforts in case investigation and contact tracing is more important than ever. This virus is not forgiving of missteps and does not allow for time to play catch-up.”

“Many times, the data supports our predictions in how we believe this virus works. Sometimes, though, we get new data that causes us to change our hypothesis and subsequently the advice we offer for how to prevent spread,” Higa said. “This was the case with asymptomatic spread and mask usage. The scientific process matters, and we shouldn’t be afraid when new data causes us to change course. That is the way science works! Scientists also have the same goal as everyone else: To fight back this virus, so that we have the best chance to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy and alive.”

