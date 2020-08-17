Gov. Wolf highlights Small Business Assistance Grant at York County day care

YORK, YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Magical Days Learning Center Monday, which has been awarded a COVID-19 Statewide Small Business Assistance Grant, to highlight the importance of supporting small businesses.

“The COVID-19 Statewide Small Business Assistance Grant program is providing critical funding so that businesses can thrive,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “I’m pleased to highlight one of the many small businesses that will receive this much-needed funding, and I’m grateful that the Department of Community and Economic Development and the Community Development Financial Institution Network identified local businesses like Magical Days Learning Center that provide important services to their community.”

The learning center’s funding was allocated using the state budget, including federal stimulus funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The CARES Act included $2.6 billion in funds, of which $225 million was earmarked for relief for small businesses. The money was then distributed through The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) distributed the funds to the Pennsylvania Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The Historically Disadvantaged Business Revitalization Program was given $100 million.

Through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Revitalization Program, Magical Days Learning Center received a $25,000 grant. Nearly 5,000 other businesses, half of which are historically disadvantaged, have been awarded grants.

“Pennsylvania’s small businesses are the fabric of our commonwealth, and over the past five months, they faced struggles and made incredible sacrifices to protect their communities,” said DCED Executive Deputy Secretary Neil Weaver. “Our minority-owned and historically disadvantaged businesses are more vulnerable to disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic, and through this program we took special care to ensure that funding went to our most at-risk businesses first. With time, and with strategic investments like the Small Business Assistance Grant Program, our businesses and our commonwealth will recover.”

The second round of funding for small businesses is open now through 11:59 PM on Friday, August 28. Eligible applicants not awarded in the first round do not need to reapply and will be rolled into the next round for consideration. More information on the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program, including how to apply, is available on DCED’s website .

Top Stories: