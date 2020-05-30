Gov. Wolf issues statement responding to the protests in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG Pa, (WHTM) — In the wake of the George Floyd protests in Harrisburg on Saturday, Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement:

“This weekend, throughout Pennsylvania, people are protesting violence and injustice that occurs far too often against people of color. Everyone should speak out because no one should be at risk of harm because of oppression or racism. We have seen these injustices happen in the Commonwealth, and this week, we were all shaken by the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

As Pennsylvanians protest, I urge everyone involved to be peaceful and to keep each other safe.

Throughout the day, my Administration has been in touch with municipalities, and we have offered whatever assistance is needed to keep our communities from suffering from additional violence and pain.

Please stay safe, and remember that we all must look out for each other as we seek to make our commonwealth more just and fair for everyone.”