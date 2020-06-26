Gov. Wolf: Wearing mask is mandatory in Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians that wearing a mask is mandatory when visiting businesses.

“The importance of mask-wearing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect people and businesses cannot be overstated,” Gov. Wolf said. “Masks are required in businesses, for the entire time someone is visiting a business. It’s that simple and that important to continue to safely reopen the state and keep our case counts on the decline.”

This week, state government agencies communicated the following mask requirements to Pennsylvania businesses.

Everyone must wear a mask, unless they have a medical reason not to or are under the age of 2. That includes workers and customers. Remember, my mask protects you and your mask protects me.

No mask, no shirt, no shoes, no service.

Find PPE to protect your workers.

online directory of PPE manufacturers and suppliers in Pennsylvania .
Have good mask hygiene. Don't touch the front of your mask. Make sure it covers both your nose and mouth. Don't lift it up when talking to someone. Remember, the virus travels in the droplets we breath out when talking or laughing, not just when we cough or sneeze. If wearing a fabric mask, make sure you wash it and let it fully dry between uses.

“Wearing masks in a business or when in a public space where social distancing can’t be maintained is a required, vital practice to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “It’s also a sign of respect for others because your mask is protecting them. Let’s continue to get through this together.”

