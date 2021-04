ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf is visiting the Weis Market store in Enola today to recognize the work that grocery store workers have done during the pandemic to ensure Pennsylvanians had safe access to food.

Wolf will acknowledge that the workers are now eligible to schedule a vaccine as a part of Phase 1B.

The tour will begin at 1 PM, and a press conference will follow. The video will be available above.