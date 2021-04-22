Gov. Wolf visits Harrisburg pharmacy to discuss vaccine push

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf visited See-Right Pharmacy in Harrisburg Thursday to discuss Pennsylvania’s vaccine distribution efforts.

“Local, community vaccine providers are essential partners in an equitable vaccine distribution,” Gov. Wolf said. “With existing ties to patients, providers like See-Right Pharmacy as well as grassroots and nonprofit organizations that are embedded in their local communities are critical to ensuring that Pennsylvanians in every neighborhood have access to the vaccine and because equitable vaccine distribution is the only way for all of our communities to be protected against COVID-19.”

As of Wednesday, 43.9% of all Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As Pennsylvania continues to accelerate vaccination efforts, it remains dedicated to ensuring an equitable vaccine distribution. The CDC has found long-standing systemic health and social inequalities have put many people from minority groups at an increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19. The Administration has worked throughout the pandemic to address these disparities within marginalized populations.

The Racial Equity subcommittee unites more than 100 members representing community and state government stakeholders focusing on removing barriers of equitable vaccine distribution across the commonwealth. While health inequities have been amongst marginalized populations for decades, the subcommittee is focused on creating and strengthening strategies around vaccinations for different ethnic and racial minorities, elderly shut-ins, those struggling with poverty, and people with intellectual disabilities, as well as vaccine hesitancy among ethnic and generational groups and funding needs to better leverage community-based organizations to help solve these issues.