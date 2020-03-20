Gov Wolf. ‘We will use the state police to enforce the rules we put into place’

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Health Department said during Friday’s coronavirus briefing that the spread of COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid pace.

As of 12 a.m. Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms that there are an additional 83 cases of coronavirus. This brings the statewide total to 268 COVID-19 cases in 26 counties.

An increase from 2 counties to 26 counties in two weeks, according to Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Levine.

Dr. Levine says coronavirus is not only affecting the seniors as more cases of younger people mount worldwide.

“While we continue to be concerned about the spread of this virus to seniors, a preliminary analysis from the CDC this week shows that 20 % of all hospitalized patients in the United States are actually between 20 and 44 years of age,” said Levine.

Dr. Levine stressed great concern over younger people not heading the message to stay home. She believes they are creating an “unnecessary risk to themselves and others”.

When asked about the role of law enforcement’s role in implementing the closure of nonessential businesses, Governor Wolf mentioned “We will use the state police to enforce the rules we put into place”

More information will be provided at a later time.