Government shutdown could mean less food on the tables of midstate families

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Tonya Larry and Tonya Thompson-Morgan are both York City community advocates, and both are deeply concerned about their community going hungry.

"This is a reality that we are facing right now, what do we do ? How do we feed people? Do people know where the food banks are that's available to them," said Larry.

"It's scary to think you might not be able to food them, food banks are able to supply but so much, when you have a lot of people going after the same resources they will be depleted after a certain time," said Thompson-Morgan.

Under the government shutdown, the DHS says that February payments for SNAP benefitts will be given as a lump sum on their EBT cards, January 18th. That will be it, possibly, until the government reopens.

"We want to make sure they understand that these benefits will have to take them through at least feburary, and again we have uncertainly about march, its going to budgeting that folks aren't used to," said Teresa Miller, with the Department of Human Services.

Thompson-Morgan says if families aren't able to make their benefits stretch, it could lead to compromising decisions.

"If thats cut then they will have to make a choice on whether to pay their electric bill, or their water bill in order to feed their family, these are tough decisions that your neighbor or our neighbors may be faced with," said Thompson-Morgan.

Until the shutdown is over sho urges midstate communities to lean on each other, donat to a food bank, and share resources.

"It is not a time for finger pointing. cast aside those judgements and do whats necessary to help your sister or brother," said Thompson-Morgan.