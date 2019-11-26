Governor to sign three statute of limitations reform bills

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to sign three bills that will reform the state’s statute of limitations Tuesday.

Last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests turned the debate on the statute of limitations into a pressing issue.

One bill that has now been passed by the house and the senate eliminates the age at which a victim of sexual abuse can bring criminal charges and extends the civil statute until victims reach the age of 55. Right now, victims cannot sue after the age of 30.

Those behind this bill have said they hope this change encourages more victims to come forward and begin the healing process.

There are a total of four bills related to these changes and Governor Wolf will be signing three of them.

The fourth bill which opens up a law giving older sexual abuse survivors a two-year window to retroactively file lawsuits against their offenders would require an amendment to the state constitution so it will first have to go back to the house and the senate before the voters decide whether to pass it.

The actual signing of these bills will be taking place in Reading on Tuesday, November 26.