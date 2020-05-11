Governor Tom Wolf calls defiant politicians quitters and cowards

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — In his latest press briefing, Governor Tom Wolf responded to the politicians planning to defy his stay at home order.

He called the move a “cowardly act” and reminded politicians they are putting people’s lives at risk.

In recent days, state politicians and elected officials from various counties sent letters to the governor notifying him of their plans to move from the red phase to the yellow in Wolf’s reopening plan on May 15.

According to the governor, counties that do not follow the stay at home order will not get funding since they are “putting all of us at risk and operating illegally.”

He says non-compliant counties will not qualify for federal stimulus discretionary funds.

“To those politicians who decide to cave into this coronavirus, they need to realize the consequences of their cowardly act. The funding we have put aside to help with fighting this crisis will go to the folks who are doing their part. And that includes our cares act founding that will be used to support counties that are following the orders to prevent the spread,” said Wolf.

Wolf told business owners that these politicians are putting their businesses at risk of losing their health department certificate, liquor license, and certificate of occupancy.

“To the politicians urging businesses to risk their lives and to risk the lives of their customers or their employees by opening prematurely, they need to understand that they are engaging in behavior that is selfish and unsafe.

Soon after his his press briefing, the governor tweeted this:

I won't sit back and watch residents who live in counties under Stay at Home orders get sick because local leaders cannot see the risks of #COVID19 and push to reopen prematurely.



Today I am announcing consequences for counties that do not abide by the law to remain closed. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

