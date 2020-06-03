Watch Live: Governor Tom Wolf joins George Floyd protesters in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf joined protesters on Wednesday in downtown Harrisburg to condemn the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

“George Floyd could not breath. When that happened, it meant that none of us could breath. We have got to stop the divide in this county that separated whites and blacks,” said Governor Wolf in his opening statement.”

The protest is expected to march from the Capitol steps to the local neighborhood center at 1801 N 3rd St. in Harrisburg.

This comes on the heel of a series of protests that have erupted in recent days to condemn the killing of George Floyd and demanding equality.

The protests have remained relatively peaceful in the Midstate: however, instances of violence have spilled into the streets.

On Saturday, two police officers were hospitalized after a clash in downtown Harrisburg between protesters and riot police.

On Monday, abc27 News reporeter caught footage of a street brawl during a rally between protesters and a driver.

Governor Tom Wolf has voiced support for the protests but condemned the violence that has ensued.

“Every Pennsylvanian should speak out against violence and oppression, and the recent murder of George Floyd in Minnesota has rightfully outraged many of us. Pennsylvanians are joining together to speak out against this injustice, and make their voices heard, peacefully,” Governor Wolf said. “But yesterday was a challenging day for many cities in our commonwealth as these peaceful protests were co-opted by violence and looting. This is unacceptable.”