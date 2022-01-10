Governor Wolf announces funding to support affordable housing in 15 counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday there will be $8.2 million of funding distributed to 15 counties in Pennsylvania, including four in the Midstate, through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program to support affordable housing.

Four Midstate counties are set to receive money in this allocation, including Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry counties.

“Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between paying for basic necessities or needed home repairs to ensure the safety of their loved ones,” said Gov. Wolf. “The HOME program provides low-income individuals with access to the affordable, safe, and reliable housing they and their families deserve.”

HOME is a federally funded program giving municipalities grant and loan help to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for Pennsylvanians of low-income status.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Here’s how much the four Midstate counties received:

Franklin: $250,000 to Chambersburg Borough for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Luminest.

Lancaster: $1,075,000 to the City of Lancaster for first-time homebuer in partnership with the Spanish American Civic Association Development Corporation.

Lebanon: $696,787 for rental housing in partnership with the Lebanon County Housing Authority, the Housing Development Corporation of Lebanon County, the Palmyra Area Interfaith Housing Council and Brick Property Services.

Perry: $500,000 for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with SEDA-Council of Governments.

HOME funds can be used in many different ways to address each recipient’s needs, including market-oriented approaches to offer homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities.

The Department of Community and Economic Development receives HOME funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the annual entitlement appropriation process.