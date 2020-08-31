Governor Wolf calling for paid sick and family leave for workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf is calling on the General Assembly to pass legislation for paid sick and family leave for workers who need to miss work for an illness or to take care of a loved one.

“Pennsylvanians are working hard, especially during this pandemic, and they should not have to choose between losing a day’s pay or going to work sick,” said Gov. Wolf. “It’s time for the General Assembly to stand up for Pennsylvania’s workers and protect the health of all Pennsylvanians.”

An estimated 400,000 Pennsylvanians could benefit from such legislation. Many workers are forced to work when sick, risking their health and the employees and customers around them.

Eight states and Washington D.C. have approved legislation to create paid family and medical leave insurance programs. The loss of productivity in the United States economy from illness in the workplace is $160 billion annually, mostly due to employees coming to work while sick, according to the Main Street Alliance. An estimated $1 billion is spent on health care costs due to lack of paid sick days, the Alliance concluded.

The governor also announced that the commonwealth’s new paid parental leave policy will take effect Oct. 15. Commonwealth employees will be eligible for up to six weeks of paid parental leave to care for a child after birth, adoption, or foster care placement. The new policy is separate from any accrued sick or paid time off that the employee may have earned.

Paternal leave also helps to bridge the gap to child care programs that often require newborns to be at least six weeks old to enroll. If parents have paid family leave, they can spend time with their baby without having to worry about a paycheck. Paid parental leave is also a valuable benefit to attract new employees and encourage experienced employees to return to work and resume their careers following the welcoming of a new child to their family.

