Governor Wolf grants $3 million toward homeless protection during the winter months

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the cold weather months already underway, Governor Wolf has announced the release of $3 million in grant money to 15 municipalities helping the homeless this winter.

“All Pennsylvanians are entitled to safe shelter, and that is never more important than in the cold winter months,” said Governor Wolf.

The commonwealth recently received its second allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the CARES Act, and the Department of Community and Economic Development designated a portion of those funds to create the ESG-CV Code Blue program, which helps provide emergency shelter in preparation for the winter months.

Under the program, funding will be provided for emergency shelter and temporary emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Among the organizations that received funding are several in Dauphin and York counties.

Another assistance program available to the public until April of 2021 is the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP, provides assistance for home heating bills so low-income Pennsylvanians can stay warm during the winter months.