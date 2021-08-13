Governor Wolf orders flags to half-staff to honor firefighter from Adams County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf has ordered all Pennsylvania facilities, public buildings and grounds in Adams County to lower their flags half-staff to honor Joshua Laird, a firefighter from Fairfield who died in the line of duty on August 11.

Laird was a member of the Frederick County, Md., Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

According to the Washington Post, Laird, a fire captain, died after being flown to a hospital after being pulled from a housefire in Frederick County. His team responded to the fire before 5 p.m.,, and shortly after they entered the house, they issued a call for help and a search started.

An official said Laird was a member of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue team for over 21 years.

Fire Chief Tom Coe described Laird as a ‘beloved husband, father, son, friend, mentor.”

Wolf asks the commonwealth flag to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of internment and invites all Pennsylvanians to participate.