Governor Wolf orders flags to half-staff to honor firefighter from Adams County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
harrisburg capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf has ordered all Pennsylvania facilities, public buildings and grounds in Adams County to lower their flags half-staff to honor Joshua Laird, a firefighter from Fairfield who died in the line of duty on August 11.

Laird was a member of the Frederick County, Md., Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

According to the Washington Post, Laird, a fire captain, died after being flown to a hospital after being pulled from a housefire in Frederick County. His team responded to the fire before 5 p.m.,, and shortly after they entered the house, they issued a call for help and a search started.

An official said Laird was a member of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue team for over 21 years.

Fire Chief Tom Coe described Laird as a ‘beloved husband, father, son, friend, mentor.”

Wolf asks the commonwealth flag to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of internment and invites all Pennsylvanians to participate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss