Governor Wolf orders U.S., Commonwealth flags to half-staff to honor former Gov. Thornburgh

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In an effort to honor the death of former Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered that all U.S. and Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff immediately.

“Governor Thornburgh served our commonwealth and our nation with pride and distinction,” Gov. Wolf said. “His calm, grounded leadership was a hallmark of his governorship, and was critical to guiding Pennsylvania through the tumultuous days following the partial meltdown at Three Mile Island.”

Governor Wolf says all flags will remain at half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.

Along with Gov. Wolf, the 44th Pennsylvania Governor Mark Schweiker, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, and Senator Corman, interim President Pro Tempore, expressed their condolences to U.S. Attorney General Thornburgh’s wife and family.

Pa. flags have flown at half-staff since March 2020 to honor the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both national and state flags will continue to do so until further notice.

Richard Thornburgh was a lawyer, author, and Republican politician who served as the Commonwealth’s 41st Governor from 1979 to 1987.

“During his tenure, the office of the Attorney General used its power to advocate for the needs of vulnerable Americans and led the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Gov. Wolf said.

Early Thursday afternoon, Thornburgh’s son David announced his father had passed at a retirement community facility in Pittsburgh.

“Governor Thornburgh dedicated his life to public service, and his contributions to our commonwealth and our nation will not be forgotten. All of Pennsylvania mourns the loss of one of our great public servants,” Gov. Wolf said.

The cause of his death is not known.