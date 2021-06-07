Governor Wolf, PennDOT anticipate over 100 road construction projects for southcentral PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Yasmin Gramian announced on Monday that over 100 highway and bridge projects are expected to begin or continue in the southcentral region of Pennsylvania.

The PennDOT engineering district eight region includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York Counties. Among the many different highway, bridge, traffic and safety projects include major widening of I-83 near Harrisburg, I-83 and Route 851 diverging diamond interchange project and I-81 resurfacing in Cumberland County in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton and Penn townships.

“Despite funding challenges, we continue to make significant progress in modernizing and maintaining Pennsylvania’s highways and bridges,” Wolf said. “These much-needed improvements are key to providing those who live and work in Pennsylvania with the best possible transportation network.”

PennDOT estimates the cost of all these projects to top out at $390 million with more than 80 projects that are currently active.