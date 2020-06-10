Governor Wolf rejects plans to end disaster declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf addressed and explained the potential impact of ending the March 6 disaster declaration. He also mentioned that the legislature could not end it unilaterally.

The governor says the disaster declaration is vital in speeding up Pennsylvania’s response measures to the pandemic.

“I am going to continue protecting Pennsylvanians and navigating our recovery. And I will tell you one thing, ending the disaster declaration is not part of that plan,” said Governor Wolf.

He also stressed that the disaster declaration provides protection for businesses, workers and residents.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, ending the disaster declaration would not end the orders issued by the Secretary of Health pertaining to the set guidelines for business operation.

Tuesday night, the General Assembly voted in support of bringing an end to the disaster declaration. According to Wolf, some members who voted to end the disaster declaration claimed that the move would end business guideline orders, which the governor says is not valid.

Governor Wolf says the legislature attempted to end the disaster declaration, which would end the protections for workers, residents, and businesses.

According to the press release, if the disaster declaration was to end, these are the protections that would seize to exist.

Burdensome eligibility requirements for more than a million Unemployment Compensation claimants would immediately go back into effect, and employers across the commonwealth would no longer receive relief from charges.

Certification requirements under the public-school code and child protective services law would end.

A school meal eligibility waiver, which has allowed more than 300 meal sites to open for distribution of food to school-age children in need, would end.

Telehealth and other health care services provided by out-of-state providers for Pennsylvanians would end.

Utility assistance for thousands of families and individuals would end, leaving people without water or electricity.

Hospitals and alternative care sites would no longer be able to add capacity or repurpose facilities (i.e., beds) without having to abide by the 60-day notice requirement.

License renewal and training requirement suspensions for health care professionals, child care workers, direct care workers, direct support professionals, among other professional groups who provide life sustaining services to our children, seniors, and vulnerable residents would end, meaning all of these workers would need to choose between not returning to work until those credentials could be renewed or trainings completed and the option of returning to work with the understanding that they are practicing out of compliance with Pennsylvania law and regulation, very well opening themselves up to personal liability.

PennDOT waivers for commercial motor vehicle weight limitations and permitting requirements for the transport and delivery of agricultural feed, food, and dairy products, fuel, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies to assist in supply chain challenges would end and motor carriers would be restricted in their ability to directly assist in supporting emergency relief efforts necessary to respond to the pandemic.

Mortgage foreclosure and eviction moratoriums that offer protection to vulnerable Pennsylvanians at risk of losing their homes during the pandemic would end.

Ending the disaster declaration would also remove the state’s authority to use the National Guard to help ease the pandemic.

Federal Public and individual disaster assistance would also be in jeopardy if the declaration was to end according to the governor.