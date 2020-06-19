Governor Wolf requiring people to wear masks in green phase

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced 12 more counties will move to the green phase on Friday, June 26.

Berks Chester Delaware Erie Lackawanna Lancaster Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Susquehanna.

There are still some questions and concerns. The governor is requiring people to wear masks when they enter a business including gyms.

The Department of Health recommends those working out wear masks at all times unless it creates

a health concern. Some were working out with a mask while others went without.

Health officials remind gym goers during strenuous activities they are more likely to inhale or exhale more droplets than normal if they are not wearing a mask. planet fitness staff members are wearing them and doing what they can to help keep people safe.

