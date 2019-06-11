Governor Wolf supports fee for using PSP
HARRISBURG, PA. - On Tuesday Governor Tom Wolf will support new legislation being proposed to help fund roads, bridges and the Pennsylvania State Police.
Where would the money come from? A fee imposed on communities that rely on State Troopers instead of local Police Departments.
Governor Tom Wolf will join Rep. Mike Sturla, Sen. Jay Costa, and PSP Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick in the press conference at 10:00 am Tuesday to unveil the legislation.
This is the 3rd year in a row that the governor has pushed for this type of legislation.
State troopers are the only police force in 1,291 of the state’s 2,561 municipalities, according to state data. Another 419 municipalities get part-time coverage. The remaining 851 pay for their own police force or share.
That's half of the state's municipalities that don't have their own police force. Under the governor's latest proposal the fee for these communities would be on a sliding scale.
The scale would start at $8.00/person for municipalities with 2,000 people or less, The scale would rise to $166/person for communities with 20,000 people or more.
The move is expected to raise $103-million-dollars.