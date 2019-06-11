Governor Wolf supports fee for using PSP Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

HARRISBURG, PA. - On Tuesday Governor Tom Wolf will support new legislation being proposed to help fund roads, bridges and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Where would the money come from? A fee imposed on communities that rely on State Troopers instead of local Police Departments. ​

Governor Tom Wolf will join Rep. Mike Sturla, Sen. Jay Costa, and PSP Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick in the press conference at 10:00 am Tuesday to unveil the legislation.

This is the 3rd year in a row that the governor has pushed for this type of legislation. ​

State troopers are the only police force in 1,291 of the state’s 2,561 municipalities, according to state data. Another 419 municipalities get part-time coverage. The remaining 851 pay for their own police force or share.​

That's half of the state's municipalities that don't have their own police force. ​Under the governor's latest proposal the fee for these communities would be on a sliding scale.

The scale would start at $8.00/person for municipalities with 2,000 people or less, ​The scale would rise to $166/person for communities with 20,000 people or more.

The move is expected to raise $103-million-dollars.