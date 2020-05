HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf took to Twitter immediately after his morning press briefing to double down on his warning to Pennsylvanian politicians thinking about disobeying his stay at home orders.

Here is what he has tweeted so far.

My reopening plan for Pennsylvania is gradual and prioritizes health and public safety.



The politicians who are encouraging counties to reopen prematurely are putting all of us at risk of resurgence.



Here is our measured approach to reopening, advised by health experts. ⤵ pic.twitter.com/iyBOOlh725 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

Non-compliant counties won't be eligible for federal stimulus discretionary funds.



Instead, those funds will be allocated to counties working to stop the spread of #COVID19. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

I won't sit back and watch residents who live in counties under Stay at Home orders get sick because local leaders cannot see the risks of #COVID19 and push to reopen prematurely.



Today I am announcing consequences for counties that do not abide by the law to remain closed. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020



Dine-in restaurants that open in counties that have not been authorized to reopen will risk receiving a citation.



These citations can ultimately lead to the loss of a restaurant’s liquor license. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

If your county reopens prematurely and you don’t feel comfortable returning to work, rest assured that the commonwealth will allow you to continue to receive unemployment compensation, even if your employer reopens. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

The dangers associated with #COVID19 may not be readily visible to all, but they are present.



We are fighting a war that has taken the lives of too many people. And we’re winning.



The politicians who are encouraging us to quit the fight are acting in a most cowardly way. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020