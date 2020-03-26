Governor Wolf: ‘We’re not fighting a battle, we’re fighting a war’

HARRISBURG Pa, (WHTM) — Coronavirus cases have exponentially increased Thursday after The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 560 new cases of COVID-19.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day since the outbreak began.

The statewide total to of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania now stands at 1,687 in 48 counties.

To date, 16 people in Pennsylvania have died because of coronavirus. 68% of the deaths have been people over the age of 65.

“The rapidity at which our case numbers are growing emphasizes our need for all of us to do our part to fight the disease. To get through this crises, we’re going to have to work together. We’re going to need to slow the spread of this virus and we need to get the equipment needed to care for the people when they get sick,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

There are 16,441 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has announced since noon, March 25:

Expanded stay-at-home order to include Lehigh and Northampton counties, bringing total counties to 10.

Announced financial assistance for small businesses.

Released business closure order enforcement data from Pennsylvania State Police.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: