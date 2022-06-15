EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Grantville, Dauphin County was arrested after spitting in the face and eyes of a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

According to a public information release report, on Wednesday, June 15 at around 12:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to Austin Drive in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County to assist EMS with a violent individual.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

When troopers arrived on the scene, it was discovered that 31-year-old Joshua Fosgate was under the influence of methamphetamines. Fosgate was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

During the incident, Fosgate spit in the face and the eyes of a trooper on the scene.

Because of this Fosgate was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of prohibited offensive weapons. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 23. Fosgate is currently incarcerated in the Dauphin County Jail on $50,000 bail.