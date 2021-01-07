GREAT VIDEO: Cumberland Goodwill EMS worker rescues man from burning vehicle, car explodes seconds later

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Goodwill EMS shared a video Wednesday of a close call from an incident close to their station in Carlisle.

Credit: Cumberland Goodwill EMS

In the video, an elderly man can be seen having trouble walking away from a burning car. An EMS worker, identified as EMT Grace Snyder of Carlisle, quickly rushes to the man to help him to safety. An explosion from the car can be seen on video just seconds later.

Snyder was applauded for her heroism from Cumberland Goodwill. She is a firefighter with North Middleton Volunteer Fire Company & Carlisle Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss