GREAT VIDEO: Cumberland Goodwill EMS worker rescues man from burning vehicle, car explodes seconds later

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Goodwill EMS shared a video Wednesday of a close call from an incident close to their station in Carlisle.

Credit: Cumberland Goodwill EMS

We're attaching a link that shows a response from this morning to a crash with a fire right around the corner from our station. Media usage is authorized with attribution to Cumberland Goodwill. See the rest of the thread for the story. #EMS #EMSStrong https://t.co/tlpn0ZrLGV — Cumberland Goodwill (@Co40EMS) January 7, 2021

In the video, an elderly man can be seen having trouble walking away from a burning car. An EMS worker, identified as EMT Grace Snyder of Carlisle, quickly rushes to the man to help him to safety. An explosion from the car can be seen on video just seconds later.

Snyder was applauded for her heroism from Cumberland Goodwill. She is a firefighter with North Middleton Volunteer Fire Company & Carlisle Fire Rescue.