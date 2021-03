MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Night owls across the state got quite the show early Sunday morning as a fireball ripped through the night sky around 12:30 AM.

abc27 viewer Patti Markel from Mt. Holly Springs has a Nest video doorbell that captured the fireball.

According to NASA, the meteor weighed about 7 pounds and was about 5 inches in diameter. It was travelling northwest at 51,000 miles per hour.