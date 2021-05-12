Greek fest to return in Wormleysburg

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Greek fest is back for 2021.

It’s this weekend at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Wormleysburg. It will be drive-through only this year.

You’ll fill out a slip of paper and mark which foods you want without leaving your car.

It starts this Friday at 11 a.m. and runs through Saturday.

Volunteers are already in the kitchen making pastries.

“The ladies take a lot of pride in the recipes that are handed down that they share with the community,” Dimitri Zozos, the Mayor of Greek fest said. “They wanted to continue the spirit, the celebration as we call it of the festival.”

Next year will be the 50th anniversary of the festival. Organizers are hoping to have a big, normal celebration.