Greek festivals return to the Midstate, drive-thru style

(WHTM) — It’s a tradition that attracts people from all over the region. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Greek festivals are happening all over the Midstate.

Friday and Saturday, residents and visitors can enjoy Greek food and traditions in both Cumberland and Lancaster Counties. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox is hosting the PA Greek Fest in Wormleysburg, and Annunciation Greek Orthodox is hosting Gyrofest in Lancaster.

Unlike in the past, however, organizers are hosting them in a drive-thru style to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines.

“Pull up, place your order,” Drive-Thru Gyrofest’s Building Supervisor David Gamache said. “You can get the pastries and the gyro platter at the tend. And then you can drive down below and pick up the loukoumades which will be made fresh down below.”

PA Greek Fest runs Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. And Drive-Thru Gyrofest runs Saturday, also from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.