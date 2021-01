HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Governor Wolf held a press conference Thursday and was joined by Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) and House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia/Delaware) to call on the General Assembly to allocate $145 million that is available now to provide much-needed support to Pennsylvania businesses that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“This pandemic has brought us many challenges, but we have the means in front of us to help Pennsylvanians overcome one of those challenges,” Gov. Wolf said. “We all need the Republican-led General Assembly to step up and do their part. Republican leaders have failed to act thus far and that has to change. They need to act quickly because businesses need this help now.”