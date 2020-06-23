Greenlin Pet Resorts opening luxury pet hotel in Hershey area

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Greenlin Pet Resorts is opening its fifth Doggie daycare and luxury pet hotel to serve the Hershey-Hummelstown area Tuesday, June 22.

“Our focus is creating one of a kind dog activity, indoor/outdoor play centers,’’ said Doug Gellatly, Greenlin’s founder, who runs the chain with his daughter, Jenn Felty. “We are committed to building first-class Doggie daycares with world class lodgings for pets.’’

The new Hershey location will offer the same amenities as the new Camp Hill resort and Greenlin Lambs Gap in Hampden Township, which opened the summer of 2018.

“Our new resorts will have 10,000-square-feet of indoor playgrounds and overnight accommodations, outdoor play areas with artificial turf, in indoor pool and other activities,’’ Gellatly said. “Hershey-Hummelstown also has four acres surrounding it which give us room for more fun outdoor activities for our canine guests.’’

Greenlin offers dog training and all staff have pet first-aid training and can administer medicines if necessary. The resorts recently started “lodge and learn training,’’ in which trainers help new doggie family members with behavior issues.

The resorts average 75 canine clients a day and get as many as 15,000 pet stays a year.

“We don’t want to be one of those places that can take care of 300 dogs at a time,’’ Gellatly said. “We want to remain an upscale boutique where we know all the pets by their first name.’’

Greenlin Hershey-Hummelstown is located at 7945 Redtop Road, Hummelstown 17039. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday and walk-in tours are offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit greenlinpetresorts.com.

