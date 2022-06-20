PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A new foundation launched Monday honors former abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace. The goal of the Gregg Mace Foundation is to help students pursue careers in sports media with scholarships and mentoring.

The foundation aims to provide a community built on Mace’s teachings and standards. It was launched by Mace’s family and closest friends, including his son Kyle and wife Caroline.

“We felt this would be a small and modest way to celebrate Gregg. He was Central Pennsylvania sports. However, if you asked him about his career, he would say his accomplishments always took a backseat to the genuine joy he felt when covering local sporting events,” said Caroline in a press release about the launch.

“Dad cared not just about how each of his interns succeeded as sportscasters, but also as people,” Kyle said in the release. “We want to continue to grow that compassion in the industry through not just awarding scholarships to worthy candidates, but helping guide young sportscasters, writers, journalists, and everything in between with the same passion dad had for mentoring his interns.”

The Gregg Mace Foundation will host fundraising events throughout the Midstate. Information on applying for the first scholarships will be announced in the fall. Learn more about the foundation here.