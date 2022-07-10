EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a burglary that took place over the weekend.

According to Ephrata police, a grocery store in the 400 block of North Reading Street was burglarized overnight Friday, July 8 into Saturday, July 9.

The suspect was able to gain entry into the store by getting a safety mechanism on the door to unlock.

An unknown amount of cash, as well as a safe, were stolen from the store.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Ephrata police, or by submitting a tip by clicking here.

