Groundbreaking ceremony for new Salvation Army

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - The Salvation Army Harrisburg held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for it's new location off of 29th Street in Harrisburg.

Local, state, and federal officials were on hand for the ceremony, and donors spoke about the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center.

The 39,000 square-foot facility will be double the size of its current location on Green Street.

"We will have a pre K program, we will have onsite choice shopping we will have numerous programs for our youth and adults work readiness feeding programs all kinds of things," said Maj. John Griner, The Salvation Army Harrisburg.

The Salvation Army Harrisburg serves 20,000 people a year, and the need is growing.

It hopes to dedicate the new building by this time next year.