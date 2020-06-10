Group asking Middletown councilman to resign over Facebook posts

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — As George Floyd is laid to rest, a Middletown Dauphin County council member isunder fire for controversial social media posts about Floyd’s death.

He’s since apologized, but some residents say it’s not enough.

It all began on Sunday when a series of screenshots from Republican Councilman Richard Kluskiewiciz’s Facebook page were shared with the Middletown Borough Democratic Club of Dauphin County.

“Our position is, we want him to step down,” said Kay Wealand, Middletown Borough Democratic Club of Dauphin County Chair.

Wealand acknowledges that they may be from different parties, but says this issue concerns human rights, not politics.

One of Kluskiewiciz’s shared posts includes a cartoon that shows donkey dressed a police officer with a shirt that reads “decades of democratic policies” — kneeling on the neck of a black man with a shirt that reads “black communities matter”

To Wealand, it’s sickening.

“Because of the current climate of the country. The racist undertones,” she said.

Another post shows Gov. Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine wearing Nazi uniforms, labeled with sexually explicit language.

“I don’t want somebody representing our town that feels this way,” Wealand said.

Kluskiewiciz released a three-paragraph apology on his Facebook referring to the cartoon. It reads, in part: “I would like to apologize for the image. The George Floyd situation is extremely rare in the grand scheme of how many police officers serve in the united states of America.”

Wealand and others plan to protest at the next council meeting on Tuesday — calling for his resignation.

“If he’s not gonna represent the community as a whole — we don’t want him,” she said.

Kluskiewiciz deleted all of the posts that were deemed offensive.

He made no indication of stepping down in his apology.