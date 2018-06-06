Group taking big steps to prepare for competitive esports

Harrisburg is now the home to Pennsylvania’s first esports coalition, and it is forging new ground.

“We want to be able to connect developers with gamers, gamers with venues, venues with sponsors,” said Nick Kratz, Executive Director of the eSports Coalition. “We have three objectives: advocacy, education and promotion.”

A unique challenge since it is only the second eSports Coalition in the country, Nevada has the other.

“Corporations are investing dollars into college scholarships, venues, professional sports teams,” said Kratz.

Standardized rules and regulations do not exist for all types of games and tournaments, because the industry is so new.

“It encompasses all areas of law. Labor and employment intellectual property you name it,”said Sasha Sacavage, an Attorney with McNees Wallace & Nurick.

The board members consist of six gaming, government, and technology professionals from across the state, and a future collegiate eSports gamer.

“You compete like any other sport. Playoffs and games and all that,” said Thomas Yantis, Board Member and Gamer.

Yantis is committed to Lebanon Valley College’s eSports program in the fall. The college is one of just two other university’s offering eSports as a curriculum. Harrisburg University and Lackawanna University are the others.

:”School’s are giving scholarships for this. I could go to school to play video games, that’s pretty cool,” said Yantis.

Their focus is getting the public ready for the future.

“So we’re really excited about the opportunity to grow the industry and connect all the stakeholders,” said Kratz.

This September a seminar will be hosted by McNees, The Whitaker Center and Harrisburg University. This will take place ahead of the Whitaker Center’s major eSports tournament.