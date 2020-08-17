Gun stolen from car in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police report that a gun was stolen from a parked car on the 400 block of Swatara Street Saturday afternoon.

Steelton Borough police received a report for a stolen firearm from a vehicle around 1 p.m. Officers spoke with the owner, who said they left their car unlocked overnight and noticed that their Glock 17 9mm handgun was missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-939-9841.

