HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Chapter of Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence installed its gun violence awareness memorial in the yard of St. Francis Catholic Church, located at 1439 Market Street in Harrisburg. The memorial contains 64 shirts with the names, ages and dates of death of people who lost their lives to gun violence in Harrisburg and surrounding communities from 2019 through the present.

The memorial will remain up until the afternoon of Friday, June 24.

The Harrisburg Chapter of Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence was formed in 2009; Since then, 199 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the Harrisburg area.

For more information, feel free to contact Pastor Eric Jackson, Chair of the Harrisburg Chapter, at 717-743-0711 or Ann Van Dyke at 717-982-1050.