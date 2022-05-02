ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Over a dozen long guns were stolen during an Elizabethtown gun shop burglary.

The Northwest Regional Police Department responded to Trop Gun Shop on North Hanover Street early Sunday morning for a burglary in progress. Police found the front door smashed and the suspects gone when officers arrived shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Police say four suspects entered the building and stole 14 long guns before fleeing.

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwest Regional Police at 717-689-5598 (ext. 131) or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at ryan.kovach@atf.gov.