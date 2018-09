Habitat for Humanity holds basket bingo fundraiser Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - You can be a hometown hero this weekend by participating in Habitat for Humanities Longaberger Basket and Thirty-One Bag Bingo event happening on Sunday, September 9th at the Lewistown Armory.

Tickets are $20 and can be reserved ahead of time, or purchased at the event.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and bingo starts at 1:00 p.m.

The event will also include a live auction and door prizes.

Lunch will be served as well.