HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is celebrating the cultures of India on August 6 when HACC’s Harrisburg campus is hosting “India Day” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be live music, dancing, and food.

Representatives from the healthcare, education, and banking industries will also be at the event. “India Day” is presented by the Asian Indian American of Central Pennsylvania group.