HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) is introducing a new Film and Theatre Associate in Fine Arts program this fall semester. This program is suited for students looking to receive comprehensive training in performance or production.

HACC has always offered theatre courses, however this new program will focus more on students who are interested in careers such as filmmaking, editing, video production, sound and costume design, and more.

“HACC’s visual and performing arts programs give students the hands-on experiences they need to start an exciting career in the industry. The College’s long tradition of excellence in the fine arts continues with our Film and Theatre Program,” said Al Griswold, Ed.D., HACC’s vice president of academic affairs.

There will be two programs offered within the program; a technical and an acting program. The technical program focuses on skills pertaining to lighting, editing, camera operation, production design, screen/playwriting, and analysis. The acting program focuses on skills such as acting techniques, character development, voice, movement, and improvisation.

HACC alumni have gone on to successful careers in film, theater and television around the world, including in Hollywood.



For more information about the program, please visit hacc.edu/FilmAndTheatre